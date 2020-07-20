KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

KT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 580.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.