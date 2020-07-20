Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.00

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -664.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

