Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 76243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

