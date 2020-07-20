Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) Insider Stuart Rechner Buys 93,750 Shares

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) insider Stuart Rechner acquired 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,273.97).
Kingston Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.28 ($0.19). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Kingston Resources Company Profile
