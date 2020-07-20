Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) Insider Stuart Rechner Buys 93,750 Shares

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) insider Stuart Rechner acquired 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,273.97).

Kingston Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.28 ($0.19). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Kingston Resources Company Profile

Kingston Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in Misima gold project and Livingstone gold project. The company was formerly known as NuWorld Solutions Limited and changed its name to Kingston Resources Limited in October 2012.

