Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229 ($2.82).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGF. HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 174 ($2.14) to GBX 222 ($2.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

KGF stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 227.30 ($2.80). 5,145,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.80 ($2.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

