Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRP. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,662. The company has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.