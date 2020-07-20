KeyCorp Trims Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Target Price to $13.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 104,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.