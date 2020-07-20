KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

PPRUY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.84. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

