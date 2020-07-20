Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.11 ($46.19).

Shares of DAI opened at €39.34 ($44.20) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.47 and its 200 day moving average is €36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion and a PE ratio of 112.39. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

