Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $546,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $295,462.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $963,317.72.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $238.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $247.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

