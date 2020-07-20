Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Trading 122.9% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price traded up 122.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.07, 3,210,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 765% from the average session volume of 371,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JE shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

