Just Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,771% compared to the typical volume of 109 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.

JE stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $0.58. 3,172,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,573. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

