JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $43.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of JBL opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

