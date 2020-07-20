JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

