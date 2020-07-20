Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at Independent Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $161.00. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

