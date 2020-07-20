Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at Independent Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $161.00. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
