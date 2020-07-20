John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.75.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.