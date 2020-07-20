John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.75.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.