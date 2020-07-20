Jefferies Financial Group Raises Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Price Target to GBX 180

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 153 ($1.88) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.46).

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.91. The company has a market cap of $279.26 million and a P/E ratio of 36.08. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.95 ($2.61).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

