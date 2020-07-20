Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €10.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.14 ($10.27).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €7.03 ($7.90) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.35). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.62.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

