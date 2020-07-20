JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.98.

JD opened at $62.13 on Friday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.