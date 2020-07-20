J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.37.

JBHT opened at $136.82 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

