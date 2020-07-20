J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $148.00 at Robert W. Baird

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

