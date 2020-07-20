J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.37.

Shares of JBHT opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $138.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

