iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 71,529.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.41. 46,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

