iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.06. 41,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

