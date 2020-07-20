iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 777,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,649,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.