iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.