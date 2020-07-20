iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Patten Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

