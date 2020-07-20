iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.72. 4,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.48. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $288.05.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.