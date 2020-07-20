iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 207,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $63.63. 440,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,313,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

