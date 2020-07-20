iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.67

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.67 and last traded at $137.55, with a volume of 74450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

