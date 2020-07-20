iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.37

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 1028316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 685,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

