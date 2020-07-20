iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,099,000 after buying an additional 9,198,936 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 513,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,603 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 340,582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 583,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,749,000 after purchasing an additional 324,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,718,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $74.03. 55,980 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

