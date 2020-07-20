iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Well Done LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 415,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,844 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 209,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,618 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.69.

