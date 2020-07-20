iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.81. 778,527 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

