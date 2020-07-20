iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 510,885 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

