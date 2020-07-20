iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $67.76. 181,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

