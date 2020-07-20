Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently:

7/20/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $295.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $277.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

VRTX traded up $6.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,150. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,944,059. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

