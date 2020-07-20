Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC):

7/20/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Lincoln National had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/6/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/28/2020 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction, enhancement of the existing products and change in the business mix. Performance of its Group Insurance business is impressive. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, the company has been streamlining its businesses to exit non-core and less profitable operations. However, it is likely to suffer from the COVID-19- related uncertainty. Its increased expenses due to investment in technology might weigh on the margins. High leverage is another cause for concern. Low interest rates will also put pressure on the investment yields and drain its investment income.”

5/22/2020 – Lincoln National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LNC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,490. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $237,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $221,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 703.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

