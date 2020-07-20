Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) is Well Done LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.2% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,029,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,423,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 732.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,164,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 538,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 164,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,182. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.