Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.34. 1,097,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

