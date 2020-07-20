Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,004,000.

BSCK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.23. 65,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,240. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

