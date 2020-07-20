Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.95 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €1.95 ($2.19) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.00 ($2.25) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.36) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.91) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.00 ($2.24).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

