International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in International Paper by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

