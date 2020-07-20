Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report sales of $9.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $16.70 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.34 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $582,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 21,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

