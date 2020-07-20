Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

