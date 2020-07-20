Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Patten Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 324,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,758. The stock has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

