Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 943,720 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,927,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,622,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $10,780,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $7,052,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.