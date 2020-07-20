Insider Selling: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEP opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

