Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 16,389 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $713,249.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

