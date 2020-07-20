Insider Selling: Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells 132,641 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PENN opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

